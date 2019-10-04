Here & Now
UPS is the first company in the U.S. to win government approval to operate a fleet of drones to deliver medical packages at campuses across the country. That moves it one step closer to making deliveries to consumers. But many regulatory obstacles remain before drones start making deliveries.
Noah Glick (@imnoahglick) from member station KUNR looks more closely at some of the hurdles.
This segment aired on October 4, 2019.
