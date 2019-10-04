Politics is dominating the news cycle and it's creating tons of buzz on social media.

Femi Oke, (@FemiOke) host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English joins Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd to discuss the odd hashtag birthed at a town hall with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the criticism from supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang over a lack of media coverage on his campaign.