Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products last week. It was a response to the growing public health crisis that has injured more than 1,080 people across the country.

Some vape shops in Massachusetts are shutting down in response to the governor's ban. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd visited one shop outside of Boston whose owners have $80,000 worth of inventory they can no longer sell.

Stacy Poritzky and David Bershad are co-owners of Vape Daddy, one of four vape shops the business partners shut down in the Boston area after the governor temporarily banned sales of all vaping products. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)