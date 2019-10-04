Here & Now
Grab The Train At Grace Jones, Get Off At Yoko Ono: Exploring NYC's New 'City Of Women' Map05:16Play
Rebecca Solnit and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro first designed the "City of Women" map back in 2016 to reimagine public space by naming each subway stop after a famous woman.
Host Tonya Mosley talks to Jelly-Schapiro about the map's new update to include the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rapper Cardi B.
This segment aired on October 4, 2019.
