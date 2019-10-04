Grab The Train At Grace Jones, Get Off At Yoko Ono: Exploring NYC's New 'City Of Women' Map05:16
October 04, 2019
Part of the "City of Women" map where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's stop is. (Courtesy of Joshua Jelly-Schapiro)
Rebecca Solnit and Joshua Jelly-Schapiro first designed the "City of Women" map back in 2016 to reimagine public space by naming each subway stop after a famous woman.

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Jelly-Schapiro about the map's new update to include the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rapper Cardi B.

The "City of Women" 2.0 map. (Courtesy of Joshua Jelly-Schapiro)
This segment aired on October 4, 2019.

