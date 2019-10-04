Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe said Friday he wants to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even though North Korea keeps testing missiles.

This week, North Korea confirmed it test-fired a new type of a ballistic missile, a significant escalation from the short-range tests it has conducted since May.

The missile — which was able to carry a nuclear weapon — was the North's 11th test this year.

Host Peter O'Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@drjimwalshmit), with MIT's Security Studies Program.