The city of Reno, Nevada, approved an ambitious plan this week to greenlight construction on 1,000 new homes in 120 days — part of a push to tackle the region's housing affordability crisis.

For the next four months, Reno is offering to delay developers' fees on new buildings with 30 or more units, hoping to entice builders currently put off by high infrastructure costs.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve (@MayorSchieve).