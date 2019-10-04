Here & Now
Top State Department Official Worried About A 'Quid Pro Quo,' Texts Show
Text messages released Thursday night show top state department officials discussing the U.S.-Ukraine relationship, including concern by the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine that President Trump was engaging in a "quid pro quo" by conditioning military aid on investigations that could benefit him politically.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordonez (@FrancoOrdonez) for more.
This segment aired on October 4, 2019.
