October 04, 2019
Text messages released Thursday night show top state department officials discussing the U.S.-Ukraine relationship, including concern by the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine that President Trump was engaging in a "quid pro quo" by conditioning military aid on investigations that could benefit him politically.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR White House Correspondent Franco Ordonez (@FrancoOrdonez) for more.

This segment aired on October 4, 2019.

