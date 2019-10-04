Rep. Eliot Engel On Where Impeachment Inquiry Is Headed05:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
House Foreign Affairs Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel in April. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
House Foreign Affairs Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel in April. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The inspector general of the intelligence community is on Capitol Hill Friday, after 10 hours of testimony on thursday from Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine. Both are addressing questions surrounding the president's July phone call with Ukraine's president, which was the subject of a recent whistleblower complaint.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Congressman Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel), Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

This segment aired on October 4, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news