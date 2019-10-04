The inspector general of the intelligence community is on Capitol Hill Friday, after 10 hours of testimony on thursday from Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine. Both are addressing questions surrounding the president's July phone call with Ukraine's president, which was the subject of a recent whistleblower complaint.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Congressman Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel), Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.