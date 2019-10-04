Here & Now
Tubbs Fire Survivors In California Demand Insurance Companies Extend Benefits05:37Play
As fire survivors in California's wine country struggle to rebuild their homes, they are pressuring their insurance companies to keep paying out temporary housing benefits that are set to expire on the two-year anniversary of the Tubbs Fire next week.
Here and Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane (@ShirleeZane).
This segment aired on October 4, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news