"The Walking Dead" begins its 10th season this Sunday on AMC, the current cast barely recognizable from the show that shambled onto screens in 2010.

AMC has announced another show and three movies set in the same universe, in addition to spin-off "Fear The Walking Dead," which is in its fifth season.

Despite AMC's going all-in for their undead brand, NPR's Eric Deggans (@deggans) has grave reservations. He talks to Here & Now's Tonya Mosley about whether AMC's darling hit can stay fresh after nearly a decade.