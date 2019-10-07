Event Planner To The White House On What Makes A Great Party11:07
October 07, 2019
"A Great Party," highlights some of Bryan Rafanelli's event successes and gives tips for throwing a memorable party. (Allison Hagan/Here & Now)
Bryan Rafanelli is the founder and creative director of Rafanelli Events, one of the country's premier event planners.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson asks him about his new book, "A Great Party: Designing the Perfect Celebration," which highlights some of his event successes and gives tips for throwing a memorable party.

Photos From The Segment

Cherry blossoms in the White House (Photo courtesy of Rafanelli Events)
Istanbul wedding (Photo by Allan Zepeda)
Istanbul wedding (Photo by Allan Zepeda)

This segment aired on October 7, 2019.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

