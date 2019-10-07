Americans who live in rural parts of the United States have much higher rates of death than the rest of the country. The causes are not only diseases like cancer and diabetes but their side effects — depression, anxiety and suicide.

Some experts are recommending ways to prevent these premature deaths.

Louisville Public Media's Lisa Gillespie (@LVGillespie) reports.

This story was produced with the support of a journalism fellowship from the Gerontological Society of America, Journalists Network on Generations and AARP.

People in need can call a suicide hotline number at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) to reach a trained counselor.