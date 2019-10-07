David Byrne's 'American Utopia' Takes Viewers On Musical Journey Of Self Discovery11:08
October 07, 2019
American Utopia (Photo by Matthew Murphy)
Singer, songwriter, producer, guitarist and filmmaker David Byrne has taken on a new role: Broadway star.

The beloved Talking Heads frontman debuts his show "American Utopia" on a New York City stage this month after garnering rave reviews around the world.

Byrne joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the unusual show, which features new songs as well as Talking Heads favorites. It also includes dance, monologue and expert musicianship, all performed onstage by the actor and singers. Byrne tells Young the show is about "coming out of yourself a bit" — a kind of journey of self discovery.

Byrne and Young also discuss his radio playlists, plus his archive of positive news stories, "Reasons To Be Cheerful."

David Byrne's American Utopia will play on Broadway at Hudson Theatre in New York City from October 4, 2019, to January 19, 2020. Tickets can be purchased here

More From The Segment

David Byrne with Here & Now's Robin Young at WBUR's CitySpace. (Photo by Eric Antoniou)
This segment aired on October 7, 2019.

