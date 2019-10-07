The president has continued to slam Democrats for investigating his a Ukraine phone call now at the center of an impeachment inquiry.

Over the weekend, his campaign aired an ad that asserted debunked claims against Joe Biden. But now the same law firm that represents the first whistleblower says they represent another who has "firsthand knowledge" of the original phone call.

NPR's Ron Elving (@nprrelving) discusses the latest in the growing impeachment controversy with Robin Young.