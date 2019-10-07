Questions are being asked about a second whistleblower who has now stepped forward. The second whistleblower claims they have firsthand knowledge of alleged presidential abuse of power in a July phone call with Ukraine's leader, when President Trump asked for an investigation of Joe Biden.

Lawmakers will also take testimony this week from key State Department players about the first whistleblower's complaint.

Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest.