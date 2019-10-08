Here & Now
How Cranberries Made Their Way From The U.S. To China05:28Play
There's a glut of cranberries in the U.S. So, a few years ago, cranberry companies went to China to look for new customers.
Last year, China became the biggest U.S. cranberry customer, but the latest trade war has put a squeeze on the industry.
Adrian Ma (@ManyAdrians) of WBUR has the story.
This report was made possible in part by the International Center for Journalists' Bringing Home the World fellowship.
This segment aired on October 8, 2019.
