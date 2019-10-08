There's a glut of cranberries in the U.S. So, a few years ago, cranberry companies went to China to look for new customers.

Last year, China became the biggest U.S. cranberry customer, but the latest trade war has put a squeeze on the industry.

Adrian Ma (@ManyAdrians) of WBUR has the story.

