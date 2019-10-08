China Hits NBA Over Hong Kong Controversy04:16
October 08, 2019
On Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is not apologizing for Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's since-deleted tweet, which showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Silver's statement comes after China's state broadcaster canceled plans to show a pair of preseason games in China later this week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.

This segment aired on October 8, 2019.

