Here & Now
U.S. Ambassador To EU, Cited In Text Exchanges, Blocked From Testifying04:54Play
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was scheduled to appear in front of House committees on Tuesday.
Sondland was cited in a series of text exchanges published last week between U.S. and Ukrainian officials. But with hours to spare, the State Department has blocked Sondland from testifying.
NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) speaks to host Robin Young about this new development in the impeachment inquiry.
This segment aired on October 8, 2019.
