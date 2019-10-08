U.S. Ambassador To EU, Cited In Text Exchanges, Blocked From Testifying04:54
October 08, 2019
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was scheduled to appear in front of House committees on Tuesday.

Sondland was cited in a series of text exchanges published last week between U.S. and Ukrainian officials. But with hours to spare, the State Department has blocked Sondland from testifying.

NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) speaks to host Robin Young about this new development in the impeachment inquiry.

This segment aired on October 8, 2019.

