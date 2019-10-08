Is There A New American Dream? One Former Journalist Moved Into a Van To Find Out11:00
October 08, 2019
Chris and Cristi Moody (Photo by Matt Altmix/How To Money)
After he lost his job, former CNN journalist Chris Moody and his wife Cristi sold their New York City apartment, along with most of their belongings, and moved into a 72-square-foot van.

They set out across the U.S. — covering 40 states and tens of thousands of miles — to find how some people are redefining the American Dream.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Chris Moody (@moody) about his adventure.

This segment aired on October 8, 2019.

