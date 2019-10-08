Here & Now
Is There A New American Dream? One Former Journalist Moved Into a Van To Find Out11:00Play
After he lost his job, former CNN journalist Chris Moody and his wife Cristi sold their New York City apartment, along with most of their belongings, and moved into a 72-square-foot van.
They set out across the U.S. — covering 40 states and tens of thousands of miles — to find how some people are redefining the American Dream.
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Chris Moody (@moody) about his adventure.
This segment aired on October 8, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news