After he lost his job, former CNN journalist Chris Moody and his wife Cristi sold their New York City apartment, along with most of their belongings, and moved into a 72-square-foot van.

They set out across the U.S. — covering 40 states and tens of thousands of miles — to find how some people are redefining the American Dream.

Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Chris Moody (@moody) about his adventure.