U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, was blocked by the Trump administration on Tuesday from talking to lawmakers behind closed doors as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with David M. Herszenhorn (@herszenhorn), chief Brussels correspondent for POLITICO, who has been covering Sondland's time as U.S. Ambassador to the EU.
This segment aired on October 8, 2019.
