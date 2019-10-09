Here & Now
DJ Sessions: The British Edition09:53Play
Host Jeremy Hobson talks to BBC Radio 6 DJ Chris Hawkins (@ChrisHawkinsUK) about five bands from across the pond he's really excited about.
Music From The Segment
Idles, "Great"
Sam Fender, "The Borders"
Another Sky, "Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds"
Liz Lawrence, "None Of My Friends"
Model Man, "Beta"
This segment aired on October 9, 2019.
