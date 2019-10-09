DJ Sessions: The British Edition09:53
October 09, 2019
English rock band Idles. (Tom Ham)
Host Jeremy Hobson talks to BBC Radio 6 DJ Chris Hawkins (@ChrisHawkinsUK) about five bands from across the pond he's really excited about.

Music From The Segment

Idles, "Great"

Sam Fender, "The Borders"

Another Sky, "Life Was Coming In Through The Blinds"

Liz Lawrence, "None Of My Friends"

Model Man, "Beta"

This segment aired on October 9, 2019.

