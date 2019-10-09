Here & Now
World Mayors Gather In Denmark For Climate Summit
Mayors from around the world are in Copenhagen, Denmark, to discuss what cities can do to address climate change. This comes just a month after world leaders met at the United Nations climate summit in New York.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Mark Watts (@MarkWatts40), executive director at C40 Cities, which organized this week's gathering.
This segment aired on October 9, 2019.
