World Mayors Gather In Denmark For Climate Summit05:26
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 09, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
C40 Cities Executive Director Mark Watts speaks at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco in September 2018. (Scout Tufankjian/C40 Cities Flickr)
C40 Cities Executive Director Mark Watts speaks at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco in September 2018. (Scout Tufankjian/C40 Cities Flickr)

Mayors from around the world are in Copenhagen, Denmark, to discuss what cities can do to address climate change. This comes just a month after world leaders met at the United Nations climate summit in New York.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Mark Watts (@MarkWatts40), executive director at C40 Cities, which organized this week's gathering.

This segment aired on October 9, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news