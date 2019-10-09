Here & Now
Lithium-Ion Battery Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize In Chemistry03:30Play
The Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to John Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries. Their work, over several decades, resulted in a portable power source that created a technology revolution.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Amanda Morris, associate professor of energy chemistry at Virginia Tech.
This segment aired on October 9, 2019.
