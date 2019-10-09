Here & Now
California Faces Widespread Power Outages Amid Fire Threat03:46Play
In California, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to face power outages across the state. The utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company has already begun shutting off electricity because of concerns of high winds and the potential for wildfires.
The outages could last for days. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with KQED's Brian Watt (@RadioBWatt) in San Francisco.
This segment aired on October 9, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news