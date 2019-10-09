How Psychedelic Substances Can Help Treat Anxiety, Depression And Other Mental Illnesses11:06
October 09, 2019
Psilocybin mushrooms growing in the Netherlands. (Peter Dejong/AP Photo)
Johns Hopkins University has launched a center for psychedelic research with $17 million in donations from private donors, the first of its kind in the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with William Richards, a psychologist at Johns Hopkins, who began his work with psychedelic research in the 1960s about the promise of these substances, including LSD and psilocybin.

This segment aired on October 9, 2019.

