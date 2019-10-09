Trump's Request For Biden Investigation Is Illegal, Campaign Finance Expert Says09:41
October 09, 2019
President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Campaign finance expert Trevor Potter (@thetrevorpotter) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss why he thinks there are potentially several campaign finance improprieties surrounding President Trump's July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president, during which Trump asked the Ukrainian president for an investigation of Joe Biden.

This segment aired on October 9, 2019.

