The impeachment controversy escalated as the White House sent a letter to the House, claiming that their inquiry into the Ukraine phone call was unconstitutional.

They've blocked administration officials from testifying, which puts other planned depositions into limbo.

While the stand-off means that House investigators won't have access to evidence they had planned on, it may also accelerate impeachment proceedings.

NPR's Franco Ordonez (@FrancoOrdonez) brings host Jeremy Hobson up to speed on the rapidly developing story.