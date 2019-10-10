Here & Now
Strong dry winds are in the forecast again Thursday across California, where the state's largest utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company has shut off power to hundreds of thousands of customers.
The idea is to prevent wildfires, and even though the outage was planned, it has not been received well in many communities.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with state Sen. Jerry Hill, a Democrat who represents San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
