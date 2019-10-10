Here & Now
Former Clinton Impeachment Republican Says Trump Shouldn't Be Impeached06:00Play
Former Georgia Republican Congressman Bob Barr (@bobbarr) served as a House manager in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.
He pushed for transparency in the investigation then, and accused Clinton of an "utter disregard for the rule of law." Today he says that President Trump has not done anything impeachable.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speak with Barr.
This segment aired on October 10, 2019.
