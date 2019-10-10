Here & Now
Rudy Giuliani Associates Arrested On Campaign Finance Charges
Late Wednesday, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — two foreign-born Florida businessmen and Trump donors, who helped President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani reach out to Ukrainians for dirt on Joe Biden — were arrested.
NPR Justice Department correspondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the arrest.
This segment aired on October 10, 2019.
