Rudy Giuliani Associates Arrested On Campaign Finance Charges04:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 10, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Late Wednesday, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — two foreign-born Florida businessmen and Trump donors, who helped President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani reach out to Ukrainians for dirt on Joe Biden — were arrested.

NPR Justice Department correspondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the arrest.

This segment aired on October 10, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news