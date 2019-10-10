A Look At The Kurds' Complicated Relationship With The U.S. And Turkey05:53
October 10, 2019
The Kurds, with 30 million people, are the largest ethnic group in the world without a country of their own.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Kurd expert Michael Gunter, a professor of political science at Tennessee Technological University, about why they don't, and the Kurds' complicated relationship with the U.S. and Turkey.

This segment aired on October 10, 2019.

