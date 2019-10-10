Turkish forces have pressed into northern Syria after crossing the border Wednesday. Turkish airstrikes and artillery are clearing the way, with their ground forces seizing at least one village, according to the Associated Press.

The Kurdish militia is trapped between Syrian rebels in the south and Turkish forces in the north, as their U.S. allies are pulled back from the border.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks to NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin), who is located nearby in Duhok, Iraq, about the offensive.