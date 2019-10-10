Little Rock, Arkansas, Combats Homelessness With Work And Services Program05:58
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 10, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. (Danny Johnston/AP)
Downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. (Danny Johnston/AP)

The Little Rock City Council has extended the city's "Bridge to Work" program, which gives people experiencing homelessness a day of work picking up trash around the city and connects them to mental health services, job opportunities and more.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Paul Atkins, who organizes the program at Canvas Community Church, and Roneisha Foxworth, who has benefited from the program.

This segment aired on October 10, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news