Here & Now
Little Rock, Arkansas, Combats Homelessness With Work And Services Program05:58Play
The Little Rock City Council has extended the city's "Bridge to Work" program, which gives people experiencing homelessness a day of work picking up trash around the city and connects them to mental health services, job opportunities and more.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Paul Atkins, who organizes the program at Canvas Community Church, and Roneisha Foxworth, who has benefited from the program.
This segment aired on October 10, 2019.
