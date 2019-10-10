Turkey's Offensive In Syria Continues05:58
October 10, 2019
Turkey's Defense Ministry says Turkish ground troops are continuing their advance against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. It's an invasion that has been condemned around the world.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director and CEO of the Wilson Center (@thewilsoncenter). Harman was the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee during part of her nine terms as a California congresswoman.

This segment aired on October 10, 2019.

