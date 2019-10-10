Here & Now
Turkey's Defense Ministry says Turkish ground troops are continuing their advance against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria. It's an invasion that has been condemned around the world.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director and CEO of the Wilson Center (@thewilsoncenter). Harman was the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee during part of her nine terms as a California congresswoman.
This segment aired on October 10, 2019.
