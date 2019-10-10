Who Is Leading In The 2020 Presidential Race?09:43
October 10, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden has called for President Trump's impeachment for the first time. Sen. Elizabeth Warren defends her explanation that she was pushed out of a teaching job for being pregnant. And Sen. Bernie Sanders says he'll continue a vigorous campaign after suffering a minor heart attack.

We check in on the state of the 2020 Democratic primary contest with NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).

This segment aired on October 10, 2019.

