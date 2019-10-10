Here & Now
Former Vice President Joe Biden has called for President Trump's impeachment for the first time. Sen. Elizabeth Warren defends her explanation that she was pushed out of a teaching job for being pregnant. And Sen. Bernie Sanders says he'll continue a vigorous campaign after suffering a minor heart attack.
We check in on the state of the 2020 Democratic primary contest with NPR political correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).
This segment aired on October 10, 2019.
