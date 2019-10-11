Here & Now
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Ethiopian Prime Minister03:45Play
Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to broker peace with neighboring Eritrea, which has been in a 20-year standoff with Ethiopia since it gained independence in 1993.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Eyder Peralta (@eyderp) about Abiy's accomplishments and the relationship between the two countries.
This segment aired on October 11, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news