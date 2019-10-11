"South Park," a long-time staple of Comedy Central's lineup, marked its 300th episode Thursday night. The show has kept up its 22-year tradition of ridiculing everyone and everything. And most recently, they've raised the ire of the Chinese government with an episode on the country's censorship and political prisoner camps.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to NPR's Eric Deggans (@Deggans) about the show's run.