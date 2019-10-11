The Trump administration has made a number of policy changes to slow and restrict immigration, including the public charge rule. The new regulation, which is scheduled to go into effect October 15, allows officials to look at the number of public benefits an immigrant receives or is likely to receive when determining immigration status. In Texas, the new rule is causing some families to worry that accessing benefits could affect their immigration status, even if the new rule doesn't apply to them. Elizabeth Trovall (@elizTrovall) of Houston Public Media reports.