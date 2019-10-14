Here & Now
A hospital in Denver has been grappling with an expensive problem, what it calls "stranded" patients who no longer need medical care but have nowhere safe to go.
Now the hospital is working with the Denver Housing Authority to build affordable housing on the hospitals' campus.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Peg Burnette, CFO of Denver Health.
This segment aired on October 14, 2019.
