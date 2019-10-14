Here & Now
Fighting The Saddleridge Fire In California03:34Play
The Saddleridge Fire in California's San Fernando Valley started Thursday night and consumed 800 acres an hour at its peak. But over the weekend, weather conditions eased and firefighters started to gain control of the fire, which spread to nearly 8,000 acres.
Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) reports from the area.
This segment aired on October 14, 2019.
Related:
Alex Ashlock Producer, Here & Now
Alex Ashlock has been a producer for Here & Now since 2005. He started his WBUR career as senior producer of Morning Edition in 1998.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news