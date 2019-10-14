Here & Now
Former White House Adviser On Russia Testifies Before House Investigators
Fiona Hill, former White House adviser on Russia, spoke with House investigators Monday as part of the unfolding impeachment inquiry.
Hill joined the White House at the start of the Trump administration, but left the week before Trump's July 25 call to the Ukrainian president.
NPR political reporter Tim Mak (@timkmak) discusses the latest with host Peter O'Dowd.
This segment aired on October 14, 2019.
