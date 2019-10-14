Latino Voters In Texas Set To Play Key Role In 2020 Election05:36
October 14, 2019
File - In this Nov. 6, 2012 file photo, voters wait in line at a polling place located inside a shopping mall on Election Day, in Austin, Texas. Attorney General Eric Holder says Texas is the first place that he will intervene to defend against what he calls attacks on the voting rights of minorities, but it is also the only state where the federal government has a clear opportunity to get involved, experts say. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
The Latino vote is still up for grabs by both parties in Texas, where more Latinos support the Republican Party than any other state.

A new report from the University of Houston takes on some common misconceptions about Latino Republican voters in Texas and the decisive role this voting bloc could play in the 2020 presidential election.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with the report's lead author, Brandon Rottinghaus (@bjrottinghaus).

This segment aired on October 14, 2019.

