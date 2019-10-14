Here & Now
Latino Voters In Texas Set To Play Key Role In 2020 Election
The Latino vote is still up for grabs by both parties in Texas, where more Latinos support the Republican Party than any other state.
A new report from the University of Houston takes on some common misconceptions about Latino Republican voters in Texas and the decisive role this voting bloc could play in the 2020 presidential election.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with the report's lead author, Brandon Rottinghaus (@bjrottinghaus).
This segment aired on October 14, 2019.
