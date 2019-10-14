Turkey's Offensive In Syria Continues05:54
October 14, 2019
Russia-backed Syrian forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt U.S. retreat from Syria on Monday, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier.

The Kurds said they invited in the government troops as an "emergency measure" to help fend off an assault by Turkey.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon (@arwaCNN).

This segment aired on October 14, 2019.

