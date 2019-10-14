Here & Now
Russia-backed Syrian forces wasted no time in taking advantage of an abrupt U.S. retreat from Syria on Monday, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier.
The Kurds said they invited in the government troops as an "emergency measure" to help fend off an assault by Turkey.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from CNN senior international correspondent Arwa Damon (@arwaCNN).
This segment aired on October 14, 2019.
