Rural communities around the country often lack broadband connectivity.
But in Wyoming, the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho Tribes have been working to bring high speed internet to their reservation. They've started their own telecommunications business to make it happen.
Melodie Edwards (@MelodieEdwards3) of Wyoming Public Radio reports.
This segment aired on October 14, 2019.
