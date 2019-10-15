Last year, insurance payouts caused by climate-related events totaled $2.4 trillion worldwide.

And with forecasts that climate events — floods, fires, hurricanes and droughts — will become more severe, the risk becomes more difficult to assess, and insurance companies may find it more difficult to cover those losses.

The Economist finance correspondent Matthieu Favas (@MatthieuFavas) recently wrote about the issue in an article titled "Changing Weather Could Put Insurance Firms Out of Business." He joins host Robin Young to discuss.