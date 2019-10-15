Twelve Democratic candidates are set to debate on Tuesday night in Westerville, Ohio. Much has happened since the last debate.

The House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry. Elizabeth Warren caught up with Joe Biden in many polls as the Ukraine controversy ensnared him and his son Hunter Biden. Bernie Sanders cut back on campaigning after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

NPR political correspondent Asma Khalid (@asmamk) sets the scene for Here & Now's Robin Young in what is sure to be another lively debate.