Past Presidents And Foreign Policy: A Historical Look
October 15, 2019
President Trump has complained about the U.S. being involved in endless wars.

He said that a week ago when he pulled American troops out of northern Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish offensive against the Kurds, U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS.

Now, after criticism for that decision, he has imposed sanctions on Turkey.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about how former presidents have handled foreign policy issues.

This segment aired on October 15, 2019.

