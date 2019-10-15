President Trump has complained about the U.S. being involved in endless wars.

He said that a week ago when he pulled American troops out of northern Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish offensive against the Kurds, U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS.

Now, after criticism for that decision, he has imposed sanctions on Turkey.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about how former presidents have handled foreign policy issues.