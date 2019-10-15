Here & Now
Past Presidents And Foreign Policy: A Historical Look04:59Play
President Trump has complained about the U.S. being involved in endless wars.
He said that a week ago when he pulled American troops out of northern Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish offensive against the Kurds, U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS.
Now, after criticism for that decision, he has imposed sanctions on Turkey.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about how former presidents have handled foreign policy issues.
This segment aired on October 15, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news