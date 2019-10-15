Here & Now
Walmart Wants To Deliver Groceries Straight To Your Refrigerator03:39Play
Walmart announced Tuesday it's rolling out a new home grocery delivery service in three test cities.
Called "In-Home," the service is Walmart's attempt to keep up with competitors like Amazon who already offer similar services.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with USA Today business reporter Charisse Jones (@charissejones).
This segment aired on October 15, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news