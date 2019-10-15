Walmart Wants To Deliver Groceries Straight To Your Refrigerator03:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 15, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Walmart announced Tuesday it's rolling out a new home grocery delivery service in three test cities.

Called "In-Home," the service is Walmart's attempt to keep up with competitors like Amazon who already offer similar services.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with USA Today business reporter Charisse Jones (@charissejones).

This segment aired on October 15, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news