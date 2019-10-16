Here & Now
Brexit Negotiations With The EU Persist05:37Play
The U.K. and the European Union have two weeks to draft an agreement on a Brexit deal before the October 31 deadline that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set for the U.K. to leave — with or without a deal.
NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt) explains the fluid situation ahead of a crucial EU summit later this week.
This segment aired on October 16, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news