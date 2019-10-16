Here & Now
Democratic Debate: Attacks On Front-runners; Fierce Divisions On Health Care, Foreign Policy
Twelve presidential candidates met in Ohio Tuesday night for the fourth Democratic debate.
Elizabeth Warren, who has risen to match Joe Biden in the polls, became a fresh target, especially when it came to "Medicare for All."
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) discusses his takeaways with host Robin Young.
This segment aired on October 16, 2019.
