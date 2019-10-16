Democratic Debate: Attacks On Front-runners; Fierce Divisions On Health Care, Foreign Policy05:37
October 16, 2019
Twelve presidential candidates met in Ohio Tuesday night for the fourth Democratic debate.

Elizabeth Warren, who has risen to match Joe Biden in the polls, became a fresh target, especially when it came to "Medicare for All."

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) discusses his takeaways with host Robin Young.

This segment aired on October 16, 2019.

